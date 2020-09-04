Ivy Tech graduation canceled

(WEHT)- Ivy Tech Community College announced via email that the 2019-2020 graduation ceremony, originally scheduled in May and later postponed until October, has been canceled.
Ivy Tech cited concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the current state of “openness” Indiana is in, which prevents gatherings of more than 250 people. However, graduates are invited to the 2020-2021 graduation ceremony, currently scheduled for May 14 at the Ford Center, which will honor both graduating classes.
This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020
