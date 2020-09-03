Ivy Tech hires new Tell City Site Director

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — A southwestern Indiana native is taking on a new role at Ivy Tech Community College.

Katie King is Ivy Tech’s new Tell City Career & Technology Center Site Director.

King is a Heritage Hills High School graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Indiana.

The Ivy Tech Tell City Career & Technology Center serves Perry and surrounding counties by providing specialized industry training, and college courses. King said the focus of this location is to offer programs that will enable residents of Perry and surrounding counties to qualify for skilled entry-level jobs that offer a pathway to a productive career.

It offers general education courses, as well as courses in healthcare, welding, industrial technology and more and has dedicated labs for Welding, Anatomy and Physiology, Certified Nurse Assistant, and Mechatronics.

