HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Ivy Tech Community College is holding an information night for the Associate Accelerated Program (ASAP), which will offer participants and associates degree in under a year.

The information session will be held on Wednesday, October 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Bower-Suhrheinrich Visual Arts Center.

ASAP is a way for high school graduates to earn an associates degree in just 11 months and help prepare them to transfer to a four-year college as a junior to earn their bachelor’s degree, saving them time and money. Coursework for the ASAP program is spread over five, eight week terms with classes held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Classes are small and students attend all as one group throughout the program, encouraging, assisting and depending on each other every step of the way.

You can RSVP for the informational Session by following the link at www.ivytech.edu.