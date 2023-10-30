HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Ivy Tech Community College’s annual Trick or Treat event is being held on October 30.

The Community Tick or Treat event will last from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will take place throughout the first floor of the Evansville Main Campus. Children can enjoy tick or treating to a variety of offices who will have sweet treats and prizes available.

The event is sponsored by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Belonging and is free and open to the public. Families may enter through Entrance B on the front side of the building.