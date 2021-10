EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - For six and a half years, Charles Brown and his family have been fighting for justice. 15-year-old Logan Brown was killed in a car wreck involving a drunk driver on University Parkway in March of 2015. According to court records -- that driver had been at a party at Burdette Park. Brown's family filed a lawsuit against Burdette in 2017, asking for change.

"We want change in their contracts, we wanted change in the city, we wanted change in the county. So every time you rent anything within the community, there's a contract involved. Ultimately I think we have a due diligence to protect the people. And in those contracts we wanted them to put verbiage in there that said we would have safe ride plans and identify ways for people to get home," said Charles Brown, Logan's father.