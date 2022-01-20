Ivy Tech and Logan University offering a dual-degree program

ST.LOUIS, Mo (WEHT) – According to Ivy Tech, a Missouri university has partnered with Indiana’s community college system on an agreement makes a 2+2 dual-degree program possible.

According to Ivy Tech, the program makes it possible for some students to earn both an Associate of Science degree in Biology from Ivy Tech and a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from Logan’s College of Health Sciences in four years. According to Ivy Tech, the Human Biology degree opens doors for people to get a career in the healthcare or science workforce or to enter a graduate program in chiropractic, medicine, osteopathy, podiatry, pharmacy, optometry or dentistry.

“This agreement with Ivy Tech is extremely beneficial for students looking to start their education at a community college then transfer to a well-regarded health sciences university like Logan,” Logan President Clay McDonald, DC, MBA, JD said. “On average, transfer students from community colleges lose about 40% of their credits, which can set their path to graduation back by over a year. This 2+2 agreement ensures that students graduate on time with two highly-sought after degrees.”

According to Ivy Tech, under this 2+2 program, qualified students must successfully complete 60 hours of required coursework in Ivy Tech’s associate of science degree program and will then be eligible for admission into the Bachelor of Science in Human Biology program at Logan University. According to Ivy Tech, Ivy Tech students are eligible for admission with junior standing to Logan University provided the student has submitted a complete application for admission to Logan, has earned a grade of “C” or better in all courses, and has a 2.0 or higher grade point average on a 4 point scale.