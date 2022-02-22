EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The United Way of Southwest Indiana (UWSI) is teaming up with Ivy Tech Community College Evansville to provide funding for two non-credit programs. The funding for programs is provided by the Empowering Employment Grant of the UWSI.

The programs offered by Ivy Tech and covered by UWSI will be Commercial Driver’s License (CDL-A) and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). Qualifying individuals may earn certification for these two programs for a flat fee of $500.

$84,000 was awarded to Ivy Tech to provide scholarships and job placement for participants of these two programs through Ivy Tech’s IvyBridges program. IvyBridges was created to help unemployed or under-employed community members living in Vanderburgh County to earn certification they need for employment.

“We are pleased the United Way has allocated this funding to Ivy Tech to help individuals in our community,” said Ivy Tech Evansville chancellor Daniela Vidal. “These professions are in great need of more skilled individuals, and Ivy Tech’s four-week non-credit programming and internships will allow these students to get on their feet quickly.”

Ivy Tech will offer participants a flat enrollment rate, certification completion in four weeks and on-the-job training for four weeks following their course completion in either CDL or HVAC.

CDL classes begin March 7 and are held on the Evansville campus from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for four weeks.

HVAC classes begin May 2 and are held on the Evansville campus from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for four weeks.

All classes are Monday through Friday and enrollments will continue throughout the year.

The IvyBridges program will offer students the full support of Ivy Tech’s services. These services include access to the on-campus free meal program, food pantry, free mental health care, tutoring services, transportation assistance, priority childcare provided by Ivy Tech’s on-campus child care facility, the Ivy Tech fitness center, financial literacy training and emergency funding assistance.

The Career Coaching and Employer Connection (CCEC) office will also provide training and preparation for students in interviewing for jobs and assisting students with finding employment.

Full information can be found at www.ivytech.edu/evansville/ivybridges. Call (812) 429-9810 or email evv-reg@ivytech.edu to sign up or to receive additional information.