EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ivy Tech has a unique offering for new students who enroll. The school says that they’re giving away free laptops to new students for the Fall 2022 semester while supplies last.

Enrollment has already started and two Tuesdays@theTech have been planned to help potential students and parents learn more.

July 26 and August 2: Tuesdays@theTech, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., students and families can tour campus, meet with an admissions representative, talk with financial aid, meet with career coaches and more.

July 26: School of Entrepreneurship & Innovation Information Session, noon-1 p.m., 2nd floor Commons. Meet with Dean Chris Kiefer and Department Chair Chase Coslett to learn more about the program.

July 26: School Spotlight – Human Services Program, 2 p.m., VIRTUAL event on Facebook (@IvyTechEvansville).

School officials say that when new students to Ivy Tech enroll for classes, they will be eligible for a new laptop computer. These laptops are available while supplies last. Classes begin Aug. 22

To RSVP for Tuesdays@theTech go to https://link.ivytech.edu/TTT.