Ivy Tech partners with Elmer Buchta to expand education opportunities

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Ivy Tech Evansville and Pike County Progress are partnering with the Elmer Buchta Entrepreneurship & Technology Center to expand education and training opportunities in the area.

The Center is located on I-69 and serves not only Pike County, but also the surrounding counties. The Center, which opened earlier in March, is aimed at creating a place that students can use for prototype development.

Ivy Tech’s Chancellor Daniela Vidal says classes will focus on supporting existing and emerging industries, including renewable energy.

The area has seen a lot of job losses related to coal, and the AEP plant in Rockport is scheduled to shut down next year. Officials hope the Center will help displaced workers find a new career path.

Ivy Tech classes at the Center will begin in August. Scholarship opportunities are available through the charitable giving of Ivy Tech donors.

Anyone interested in requesting training that is needed for the area, or classes that will be available should call 812-385-8495.