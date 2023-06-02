HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville is preparing for its Juneteenth Vendor Fair for black-owned businesses.

According to officials, it will be to promote products, for attendees to shop and for all join in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday.

Officials say the fair will take place on June 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Ivy Tech’s main campus in the Koch Student Center and will be free and open to the public.

If anyone would like to participate and showcase their black-owned business in the fair, contact diversity assistant Aleah Brown at abrown1026@ivytech.edu.