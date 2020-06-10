Ivy Tech shares kindness campaign

(WEHT)- Representatives from Ivy Tech Community College set up a booth at Market on Main Wednesday to share a simple message: be kind.

The initiative is part of a yearly campaign where representatives hand out buttons with that message but with campus closed, they decided to bring the show on the road and spread kindness at the market.

“Kindness isn’t just something that should be within Ivy Tech. We feel like the message should get out to the community and everyone knows that they do matter and that there are people there that care about them.” Amy Lutzel, Ivy Tech

In addition to the buttons, representatives also gave out hand painted rocks and special messages. If someone picked a message from legendary children’s television host Mr. Rogers, they also won a free shirt.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

LATEST NEWS: