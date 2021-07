(WEHT) – Some Ivy Tech students and grads have created a tool to help in the ongoing fight with opioid addiction in the state.

A new app gets help to those who overdose faster. One push of a button sends out a notification to others in the area with the app who have access to narcan. Those people who receive the notification then respond if they can help. If not, there’s a button they can push that will call 911.

The app will be ready to go by the start of August on all platforms.