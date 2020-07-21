Ivy Tech students handing out meals, books to families at Carver Community Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ivy Tech Community College students will be participating in the Grab ‘N Go Meals and Free Books at Carver on Wednesday, July 22.

Students in the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Program will be handing out meals to families enrolled at the Carver Daycare and After School Programs.

Main entrees of herb-roasted pork loin, savory lemon-scented baked chicken, parmesan roasted new potatoes, green beans with tomato, and caramelized onions will be prepared by students in a summer internship class at Ivy Tech. The focaccia bread and cookies will be prepared by the Introduction to Baking students.

The event lasts from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Carver Community Center at 800 SE 8th Street.

At 4 p.m., Read Evansville will be on hand to distribute free books to children. All are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)