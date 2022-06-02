EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ivy Tech is offering a free STEM camp session this summer.

According to Ivy Tech, activities at the camp will include learning about animation, robot commands, 3D print pens, scratch programming, stomp rockets, 3D printing, circuit decorating, Drawbots, and VEX robotics. Snacks and structured games will be provided.

Ivy Tech says campers will select one project to work on during the week that they will enter into the STEM Fair on every Friday while the camp is in session. At the STEM Fair, judges will inspect each camper’s project as the campers explain it. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend the Friday STEM Fairs at 2:45 p.m., along with community partners who will have displays.

Ivy Tech is planning two free summer STEM Camps on June 20 through 24 and July 11 through 15 from noon to 4:30 p.m. Children in 4th grade and up are invited to sign up. The camp will take place Monday through Friday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. This will be at the main Ivy Tech campus on 3501 N First Avenue, Evansville.

The sign-up can be found here.

