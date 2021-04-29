Ivy Tech trying to spread the word about their CDL classes

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A shortage of truck drivers is contributing to higher prices at the gas pump heading into the summer travel season. Ivy Tech Community College is hoping they can help.

Ivy Tech is offering classes for anyone interested in getting their Commercial Driver’s License at locations across the Tri-State. One Ivy Tech official says the program has grabbed the attention of some companies.

“One of the things that we have noticed is that there are more employers that are reaching out to us to see what they can do to try and help us to increase the students who would be interested to go and work for them,” said Vic Chamness.

Chamness says employers can help by spreading the word about the Ivy Tech program. It is being offered in Evansville, Huntingburg, and Tell City.