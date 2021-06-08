Jacob Wilson sentenced to combined 80 years in prison for murder

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) – Three weeks after Jacob Wilson was found guilty of the 2018 murder of Sam Bethe, a judge has delivered his sentence.

Jacob Wilson will serve consecutively 65 years in prison for murder and another 15 years for habitual offender with one year suspended probation.

Wilson and Ashley Robling were on the run for days after the murder before police found them near the Illinois-Missouri state line. Robling pleaded guilty to her role in Bethe’s death last year and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.