HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Jagoe Homes announced a new community on Friday that will be located between Friedman Park and the Vann Park Sports Complex.

The new community, named Cadbury at Berkshire, will be located near Victoria National Golf Club, Rolling Hills Country Club and Historic downtown Newburgh. Area schools will include the Castle High School District.

