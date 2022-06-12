DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of running from the law, escaped Daviess County Detention Center inmate Mary Lou Eggleston is still wanted at large. Authorities say the 21-year-old made her escape June 9 after stealing a detention center vehicle. Now, officials have released the name of a man who may be helping her on the lam.

Jayvon Fountain (FILE: Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger)

According to Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger, 23-year-old Jayvon Fountain is believed to be helping Eggleston. He says they’re possibly traveling together in a silver Chrysler 300 or a silver Ford Taurus.

Law enforcement officials say Eggleston was last seen in the English Park area earlier on Friday, but has not been spotted since.

Daviess County Detention Center officials describe Eggleston as a 21-year-old white female, who weighs 122 pounds, is 5’4″ tall and was last seen wearing a hospital gown. A police spokesperson said she was being held on two Failure to Appear warrants and is believed to be non-violent.

Authorities urge the public to contact 911 or the Daviess County Detention Center at 270-685-8466 if Eggleston, Fountain or the vehicles described are spotted.