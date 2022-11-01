OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Jake Owen is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on November 10 with special guests Travis Denning and Mackenzie Carpenter.

Owen is bringing the “Up There, Down Here Tour” to the Owensboro Sportscenter. He is a country singer and is known for hits like “The One That Got Away,” “Yee Haw” and “Don’t Think I Can’t Love You.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. All seating is reserved and limited parking will be available for $10 in cash only in the Sportscenter parking lots.

You can get tickets here and learn more about Jake Owen here.