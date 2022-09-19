EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean has announced that he is traveling the country with his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.

The tour will include special guests Tracy Lawrence, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver. The three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” has 26 Number One hits, 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold as “he has blended his own recipe and it’s one that has vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success,” according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Aldean is known for songs like “Dirt Road Anthem” and “Big Green Tractor.” The current GRAMMY nominee continues be one of a card-carrying member of Country’s elite headliners. His shows are “filled with the perfect mix of rockin’ anthems and raucous drinkin’ songs,” according to the Herald Extra.

Aldean will be performing at the Ford Center on September 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information about Jason Aldean, please visit this website. You can buy tickets here.