Jason Ashworth files for Vanderburgh County Sheriff

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Major Jason Ashworth has officially filed for Vanderburgh County Sheriff, making him the first candidate to file for election in 2022.

Ashworth is a 28-year veteran of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, beginning as a corrections officer and currently serving as Major and Commander of Operations.

Ashworth is one of the first candidates for Sheriff in the state of Indiana to announce his office would no longer make arrests for simple marijuana possession. He says he will work with community partners to crack down on opioid trafficking and illegal guns, which he says are the “two biggest threats to Vanderburgh County today.”

Ashworth has promised to “provide mental health support to those in need instead of locking them in jail without the appropriate resources.”

Major Ashworth also announced a new third-party, independent review process for all jail deaths.

In his bid for Sheriff, Major Ashworth is supported by former Sheriffs Brad Ellsworth and Eric Williams. Other local democrats supporting Jason Ashworth for Sheriff are State Representative Ryan Hatfield, Coroner Steve Lockyear, County Commissioners Ben Shoulders and Jeff Hatfield, as well as City Councilman Zac Heronemus.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 3, 2022. To learn more about Jason Ashworth, visit his Facebook Page or ashworthforsheriff.com.