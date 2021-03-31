Jason David Frank visits the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fans of the mighty Power Rangers were excited Wednesday because Jason David Frank visited Evansville on a mission.

Frank played the original green and white Ranger. He’s touring the country to promote his Power Ranger Protection Program. Frank visits independent comic book shops across the nation — bringing hope to a convention-driven community crushed by COVID-19.

“These comic shops, you got the moms that raise their kids, and now their kids have kids, and during quarantine the parents are making the kids watch and they actually come up they’re like ‘the green ranger!’ and they’re only five which blows me away,” Frank said.

Tickets were free for the event, because Frank did not want shops to pay him to visit.

(This story was originally published on March 31, 2021)