Jason Lindsey shares facts, the science of lightning

(WEHT) — After lightning struck the roof of Berry Global Wednesday, injuring one person, meteorologists want to remind you about the dangers of lightning.

Jason Lindsey, host of “Hooked on Science,” joined Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart Thursday.

He explained some facts about lightning, showed a demonstration and offered some safety tips, including “when thunder roars, stay indoors.”

