JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Police say a driver accidentally drove into a building in Jasper causing $15,000 worth of damage.

Police say just before 5 a.m. on Friday, a vehicle went up on a curb, hit a pole and went into a building on the corner of Sixth and Newton Street. Police say the driver told them she was not feeling well and fainted, losing control of the vehicle.

Officers say the driver showed no signs of impairment and no alcohol showed up on a test. No one was injured in the incident.