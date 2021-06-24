Jasper City Council approves tax abatement for Indiana Furniture expansion

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)– Indiana Furniture has been located on Mill Street in Jasper since it opened in 1905. Now its operations are outgrowing that building so the company will be moving out of there and into a new building which will fit the operation’s needs. The Jasper City Council approved a 9 year tax abatement to help fund the $17 million project.

“It’s a progressive scale over 9 years starting with 100% abatement down to zero in the 9th year and the 10th year we will be paying full taxes for this facility,” explained Mike Blessinger, Indiana Furniture’s sales & marketing vice president.

The new addition will be used for manufacturing and shipping on its West 100 South campus. Blessinger said this new addition will make operations more efficient than sending items to be assembled on multiple floors at the Mill Street location and then taking them back down the elevator to be shipped out.

“It’ll go from manufacturing to the warehouse rather than on a truck to a warehouse so logistically moving parts around it’s just going to be a lot easier,” said Blessinger.

Construction for the new facility is starting in phases. So far the ground is being prepared to build on.

Indiana Furniture’s leaders say this addition isn’t bringing in a significant amount of new jobs, but they are looking to add 20 new employees to their team of 300 people. This is because their operations have been understaffed since the pandemic.

“There’s a real problem all over the country, but especially in Dubois County for an employee shortage and a company our size, we are competing against all the other manufacturers and all the other places that have manufacturing jobs in Jasper,” said Blessinger. “So our goal here with some of our expansion and improved efficiencies is to not have so many open positions where they can’t fill them.”

The company is hoping to move their operations at the end of 2023. They will eventually sell its building on Mill Street to be repurposed.