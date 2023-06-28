HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Jasper Community Arts announced that the highly anticipated exhibition, ‘Michelangelo: A Different View’ is opening to the public on June 28. The exhibit will be at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center from June 28 to July 25, allowing ample time to explore and appreciate Michelangelo’s profound impact on the world of art.

‘Michelangelo: A Different View’ allows for an unprecedented closeness to the works of Michelangelo, the originals of which adorn the 70 foot tall ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. In this exhibit, visitors can take in the paintings at their leisure and soak in the beauty from only a few feet away.

The images were reproduced and transferred to special fabric webs under the license of the Vatican Museums. These elaborate reproductions allow visitors an intimate experience with Michelangelo’s art.

Tickets for the exhibit are $10 and free for kids 12 and under. They can be purchased here. Early bookings are recommended to secure a spot at the exhibition.