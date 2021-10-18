Jasper Community Arts wants your input

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – JCA has put out an online survey that will be used to gather community feedback. They say they plan on using the feedback to help make plans for the 2022-2023 performance season at the Jasper Arts Center.

“As a department of the City, it is important to us to get the community’s input on what types of

performances they’d most like to see,” said JCA Director Kyle Rupert. “We get great community

feedback today through our performance committee, but we are looking to provide an opportunity for

more voices to be heard.”

The survey should take no longer than five minutes to complete. A spokesperson with JCA says that the survey will ask questions about your relationship with the arts and the barriers that your may encounter while deciding to participate in arts activities. You can find that survey here.