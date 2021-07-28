Jasper could be given a $2 million grant for downtown preservation projects

JASPER, Ind (WEHT)– The City of Jasper has been selected as a finalist for the PreservINg Main Street Pilot

Program. Out of the five community finalists, one pilot community will be given a $2 million grant for implementation funds of downtown preservation projects and operational expenses through OCRA’s Community Development Block Grant program.

The selection team will be visiting Jasper in August. The selected pilot community will be announced on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

“This is a great opportunity for the Heart of Jasper to continue their great work in the downtown area. Through their aggressiveness in influencing the development of this area of our city in the past year, they have positioned Heart of Jasper well to qualify as a finalist for this highly competitive grant,“ said Mayor Dean Vonderheide.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the five community finalists. They include towns of Attica, Brookville and Cambridge City and the cities of Kendallville and Jasper.

The pilot program includes multiple capacity and leadership building opportunities through a partnership with Main Street America, Indiana Humanities, and Indiana Landmarks.



