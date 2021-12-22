Jasper crash totals one vehicle; no injuries reported, no fault established

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) Jasper Police were dispatched to the intersection of Mill Street and Cathy Lane on Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, they found a Nissan and a Ford that had been damaged.

The intersection in question is a 4-way stop and the drivers of both vehicles had assumed they had right-of-way, leading to a collision. Neither driver was treated for injuries and Jasper Police were unable to determine who was at fault.

The Nissan has been declared totaled by the crash, while the Ford suffered damages equaling roughly $1500.