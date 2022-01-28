Jasper Downtown revitalization moves forward

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Plans to revitalize downtown Jasper continue to move forward as the Dubois County Council approved $500,000 to go towards the project. The city of Jasper is accepting construction bids, with work on phase one expected to start between March and April.

“Primarily, it is to take care of old infrastructure,” explains Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide. “We have old water lines dated almost 100 years, and they need to be replaced”

In addition to the approved $500,000, Mayor Vonderheide says the city plans to use various grant funding to help the multi-million dollar project. Phase one will upgrade the downtown area’s water lines and storm sewage infrastructure, followed by phase two, which will change the physical landscape of Jasper’s square.

Mayor Vonderheide says the square will become “curbless”, allowing for better foot traffic while assisting the storm drainage upgrades with absorbent, permeable pavers. Each corner of the square will include various outdoor seating arrangements, and an upgraded wheelchair ramp will be added to the Dubois County Courthouse.

“We’re trying to make it visitor-friendly,” says Mayor Vonderheide, “and that’s always an objective of your downtown area with your merchants.”

One of those merchants is Chocolate Bliss, owned by Ann Knies.

“Just have a new, fresh look downtown. It definitely needs it. It’s been so long that everything is looking dated. We want safety, the sidewalks are uneven. We want people to feel good about walking around the square.”

Knies also says while there may be construction headaches related to parking and access to downtown stores, the pros of the project should heavily outweigh any cons.

“Does it raise some concerns as a business owner? Absolutely,” says Knies. “But, I hope that the city is going to think of us, too, and I think they will, definitely, to get us through that construction zone period.”

City officials are hopeful that, should the schedule remain in tact, construction would be completed towards the end of Spring 2023. Renderings of the planned revitalization are available through the City of Jasper’s website.