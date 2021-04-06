Winners of Façade Grant Program in Jasper announced

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) The City of Jasper has announced its Façade Grant Program, in coordination with Heart of Jasper, has selected its first recipients. Five façade projects will be awarded $10,000 each upon completion of the work and adherence to the Façade Grant guidelines.

The Façade Grant Program is intended to provide financial assistance for exterior building façade improvements in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper, Indiana. The five winners are as follows:

Young Rental and Realty, LLC – 248 E. 3rd Street – Current Businesses: ACE Construction (fencing and roofing); Seven Seas Pet Store; Downtown Running and Fitness. Nohr Building – 413 Main Street – Current Business: Gary’s Barber Shop. Danny Brescher Housing LLC – 1112 Newton Street – Current Business: TRP Transmission Kundek LLC – 209 E. 6th Street – Current Businesses: Copper Fox, Illusions Spa, and Verkamp Law Office MH Properties LLC – 706-708 ½ Main Street – Current Businesses: Primerica Financial Services, Electric Graffiti Tattoo Studio, Milligan Communications, Yourstory Photography, Stephanie Wallace Photography

(This story was originally published on April 6, 2021)