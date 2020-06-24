Jasper Fire Department issues fireworks advisory

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- Jasper Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang is telling residents to be safe and careful if they plan on shooting fireworks this Fourth of July.

Hochgesang says fireworks may only be used on the user’s property, on the property of someone who consents to use fireworks there, or at a special discharge location. Fireworks may also be used from 9 A.M. until midnight on July 4 and from 9 A.M. until 11:00 P.M. other days.

More information on safety guidelines and tips can be found here.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)

