JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper city officials have announced the launch of a new multi-faceted outreach program to bring leisure travel visitors to the city.

Officials say the city of Jasper is well known for its German heritage, its keen focus on quality, and its continual innovation. Mayor Dean Vonderheide said, “We need to produce compelling content across multiple marketing channels to elevate the attention to our community and our distinct amenities. Through this new initiative, we will expand from a local to a regional marketing campaign, to encourage exploring Jasper as a place to visit, work, and live. This marketing effort has been identified as a priority for the City, especially our Departments of Parks & Recreation and the Community Arts.”

An extensive new website was just launched at this website, with social media on Facebook and Instagram. For information about Jasper, go here.