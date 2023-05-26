HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Dubois County man was arrested and charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography, where the child is under 12-years of age.

According to a release, detectives with the Indiana State police – Internet Crimes Against Children task force in Jasper began an investigation in March of 2023. Authorities say they received a tip that indicated a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.

Based on information gathered in their investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at the Jasper home of Bradley Atkins on May 24. As a result of their investigation, Atkins was arrested and transported to the Dubois County jail on the charges listed above.