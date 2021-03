JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Jasper arrested a man after they said he strangled a juvenille.

Police were sent to the 600 block of Village Court on Saturday.

Officers arrested 41-year-old James Taves.

Police say Taves admitted to battering and strangling the juvenile.

Taves was booked into the Dubois County Detention Center on Sunday.

(This story was originally published on February 28, 2021)