HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Jasper Police arrested a man on Thursday after they say he admitted to allegations of child molestation.

According to a release from the Jasper Police Department, an investigation established probable cause that Michael Crockett, 49, had sexual contact with a juvenile. Police say Crockett was interviewed by detectives at the police department, where he admitted to the allegations from the juvenile.

Crockett was arrested and charged with four counts of level 1 felony child molesting and four counts of level 4 felony child molesting. He was booked into the Dubois County Security Center, where he is being held without bond.