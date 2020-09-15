Jasper man arrested on rape charge

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Jasper man is now facing a rape charge after police say he assaulted a woman late Friday night.

Police say they were contacted by Memorial Hospital Saturday morning. A woman was being treated at the hospital after she was sexually assaulted.

After an investigation, 31-year-old Francisco Perez was located at the Dubois County Work Release Center. He arrested and charged with rape and criminal confinement.

He was booked into the Dubois County Jail.

His bond was set at $20,000 cash only. According to court records, if he posts bond, he will return to work release.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 14, 2020)