HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Jasper Police arrested a man on Tuesday after authorities say he admitted to having sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 14.

Police say they interviewed Maynard Jackson Jr., 76, of Jasper, following an extensive investigation on allegations of child molesting. During the interview, police say Jackson admitted to the allegations brought forth by the victim.

Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of child molesting, which is a Class C Felony.