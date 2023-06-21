HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Jasper announced plans to construct a Regional Wellness Center on Wednesday.

Officials say the new indoor recreation wellness and aquatic facility will be located on 15th and Bartley Streets adjacent to the Indiana National Guard facility. The city of Jasper and Tri-County YMCA are leading the project in collaboration with stakeholders including the Indiana National Guard and Memorial Hospital.

According to a release, the 91,000-square-foot facility will include an 8,000-square-foot fitness center, four full-court gymnasiums, a 14,000-square-foot indoor aquatic center, an elevated walking track, four group exercise studios and five community rooms including a community kitchen. The total cost of the new indoor facility is estimated to be $37 million.