Jasper Police arrest Nashville man for attempted robbery

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Police arrested a Nashville man on Monday after an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Jasper.

Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Circle A convenience store on Lube Way at approximately 1 a.m. According to police, the suspect demanded money from the clerks and advised he had a gun with hollow point ammunition. They said the clerk did not provide any cash, and the suspect never showed a weapon before fleeing from the scene.

A JPD bloodhound conducted a track that led to the Comfort Inn on Hospitality Drive. Staff advised officers of recent movement from subjects in a room on the third floor, and police made contact with the occupants. According to police, Antonio Espinoza, 23, matched the video evidence of the suspect who made the threats at the convenience store.

Police say that Espinoza had active arrest warrants through Dubois County and he was transported to the Dubois County Security Center with new charges of attempted robbery and intimidation.