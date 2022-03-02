JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Jasper Police charged two men in connection to a 2020 double homicide.

According to a police report, Tre Carnahan, 21, of Jasper planned to rob Andres W.C. Lopez, 19 of Owensboro during a drug deal on November 21, 2020, but both men shot and killed each other. Jasper Police say Stephen Gomez, 24, of Huntingburg, took part in the planned robbery by serving as a lookout for Carnahan. Police say that Gomez also provided a gun loaned to him by Kevin Wayman, 53, of Taswell, to Carnahan. The police report says that Wayman was aware of the planned drug deal.

Wayman was charged with aiding armed robbery and false informing and arrested on February 17. Wayman was released without posting a financial bond, but ordered to participate in enhanced pre-trial monitoring and ordered to to possess a firearm as a condition of his release. Gomez was charged with aiding robbery, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana and arrested on February 25. Gomez was ordered to post a $150,000 cash only bond to be released.

Wayman

Gomez

Police say there is also one outstanding adult arrest warrant and a pending juvenile case.