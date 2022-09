JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Board members accepted the retirement of Jasper Police Department K9 Ares during Tuesday morning’s Board of Public Works meeting.

According to a press release from the Jasper Police Department, Ares began his career in May of 2012. JPD said Ares had approximately 650 deployments, 420 criminal arrests, 155 other agency assists and was responsible for nearly $480,000 in drug and cash seizures.

Ares will retire to his handler, Jasper Sergeant Adam Bower and his family.