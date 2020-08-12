Jasper Police Department receives K9 protective vest, insurance grant

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- The Jasper Police Department announced Mack, the department’s K9, has received a protective vest and a healthcare grant from Vested Interest in K9s. Vested Interest in K9s is a national organization dedicated to donating protective vests to police departments across the country.

The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant covers annual policy premiums and is awarded to departments who have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit. Departments with fewer than three K9s and have previously received a protective vest from the organization are eligible for the grant. The Jasper Police Department announced Mack would receive a protective vest in February.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

