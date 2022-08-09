JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says a Louisiana man is in custody after a report of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 64 on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities attempted to stop the vehicle driven by William Tatum for several miles. Officials say Tatum fled on foot in the area of Clay Street after Jasper Police successfully deployed stop sticks.

Tatum was later captured and charged with the following:

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle

Reckless driving

Aggressive driving

Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated-controlled substance

Auto theft

We will update this story as we learn more.