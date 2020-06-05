Jasper Police discuss protest and recent vandalism

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Jasper’s Police Chief has a message for the community following a peaceful protest and a wave of vandalism across the city.

The Third Avenue Bridge on the Jasper Riverwalk, IGA and Walmart were recently marked with graffiti with black lives matter messages.











Photos Courtesy Jasper Police Department

Police Chief Nathan Schmitt says a peaceful protest was held in front of the courthouse last weekend with 100-200 people.

“It was a positive event, they just bring awareness to social issues that’s going around in the country,” Schmitt said. “I guess that’s the bad part about all this vandalism going on. We don’t want a few bad people to represent a group of people who have similar views and shine a negative light on it. You can have a peaceful protest and we encourage that here in the community, but we don’t want to have people’s property destroyed or violence or anything like that.”

Two people, an adult woman and a juvenile, were arrested this week in connection to vandalism in the city. Police say the woman bought the spray paint for the juvenile, and the juvenile was arrested for vandalism. Police say the juvenile was not connected to a protest.

Investigators say they don’t believe the bridge vandalism is related to IGA or Walmart.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)