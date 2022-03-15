JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Lance Bushkoetter, a 25 year old white male, 6 foot tall, 162 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a silver t-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Officials say he was last seen on on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 6:47 pm. Police report that Lance is hearing impaired and believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lance Bushkoetter, contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.