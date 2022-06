JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Jasper Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify a male subject caught on camera.

According to JPD’s press release, the incident involving the subject happened at the Rural King on June 4 around 4:30 p.m. Police do not say why they’re investigating the identity of the man.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.