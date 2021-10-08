Jasper Police warn public about phone scam

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department is warning the public and local businesses about a scam complaint.

According to Jasper Police, a company pretending to be Elite Sports is calling local businesses and asking for donations. Police say the scammer claims you will get your business logo on spirit gear and banners that will be placed in the gym.

The Jasper Police Department confirmed with the athletic office at the Jasper High School that they have not contracted with the company to do any fundraising.