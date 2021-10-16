Jasper pub to indefinitely close

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Schnitz Pub announced Wednesday morning that their business is temporarily closed. In an official announcement, the pub stated that staffing issues is what caused them to shut their doors. This comes as many other businesses in the area are closing due to similar issues.

“We thank you all for the wonderful memories we’ve made together over the last 6 years. Your kindness, loyalty, and love will not be forgotten,” a spokesperson said on their Facebook. “We’ve been very blessed to have you all as customers and we thank each and every one of you for your business over the past 6 years. It’s not good-bye. It’s just see ya later.”

While Schnitz may be closed to the public, they say they are still available to have their space rented out for events. You can contact Schnitzelbank Catering at 812-634-2584 to discuss dates and food for your event.