HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Jasper RC Flyers hosted an open house on June 3, to show the community about the many adventures radio-controlled (RC) aircraft has to offer.

Community members were invited to partake in many different activities at the event. Many young people sparked their interest in RC aviation by assembling, decorating and testing their own foam board chuck gliders with the assistance of Jasper RC Flyers Club members. Attendees of all ages also had the opportunity to fly RC training airplanes.

The Jasper RC Flyers were also able to raffle off 2 tickets to Holiday World, thanks to a donation from the Dubois County Broadcasting’s General Manager Bill Porter. In addition to a $500 donation from earlier this year, the proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Jasper Food Bank.

“I think we had almost as much fun as the kids,” says Jasper RC Flyers President Ryan Bratton. “It’s important to us to expose more people to the hobby and aviation in general. It can spark an interest that could lead to a rewarding and valuable career.”

The Jasper RC Flyers will have their biggest event during Strassenfest, later this year. The club will host their annual Strassenfest Fly-in on August 5. There they will invite Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) RC pilots from other clubs to their field and spend the day flying RC Aircraft. The public is invited to attend free of charge. You can visit the Jasper RC Flyers Club website for more details.